Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Created by the Youth for the Youth! See the Garmspot Campaign featuring Tomi Thomas, Leriq & more

Posted on May 2, 2017

Garmspot is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing online retail stores specialising in the marketing and distribution of new age urbanwear and contemporary brands in Nigeria. Their most recent campaign which features singer Tomi Thomas, Leriq, Brooke, Donald, and Zenaani gives the shopper insight to the wide variety of clothing and accessories Garmspot has to offer. […]

