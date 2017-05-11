Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain

Stellar, the cryptocurrency platform created with the vision of making financial services accessible to the masses has successfully forged partnerships with various banking institutions and financial services platforms so far. Now, with the launch of Lightyear.io, the Stellar network is expected to gain further mass adoption in the coming days. Lightyear.io is the brainchild of … Continue reading Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain

The post Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

