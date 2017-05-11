Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Stellar, the cryptocurrency platform created with the vision of making financial services accessible to the masses has successfully forged partnerships with various banking institutions and financial services platforms so far. Now, with the launch of Lightyear.io, the Stellar network is expected to gain further mass adoption in the coming days. Lightyear.io is the brainchild of … Continue reading Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain

The post Creator of Stellar Lauches Lightyear.io to Build Universal Payments Network on Blockchain appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.