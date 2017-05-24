Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Declines Further

Key Highlights Creditbit price failed to gain momentum and declined towards 0.00030BTC against the Bitcoin. There is a major bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00035BTC formed on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). On the downside, the 0.00030BTC support may play a major role for a recovery in the near term.

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Declines Further appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

