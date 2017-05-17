Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Double Top?

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Creditbit price somehow managed to stay above the 0.00040BTC support against the Bitcoin. It looks like there is a chance of a double top pattern forming at 0.00052BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap). On the downside, an important is at 0.00042BTC, which holds the key in the short … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Double Top?

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Double Top? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.