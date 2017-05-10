Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Starts Correction

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Creditbit price after a new low below 0.00050BTC against the Bitcoin found support and moved higher. A major bearish trend line with resistance at 0.00050BTC on the 7-day chart of CRBIT/BTC (data feed from Coinmarketcap) was broken. It performed better against the US Dollar, and managed to bounce from $0.70 to $1.00. Creditbit … Continue reading Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Starts Correction

The post Creditbit Price Technical Analysis – CRBIT/BTC Starts Correction appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.