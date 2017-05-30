Crescent University 2017/2017 UTME Admission Screening Form Out.

This is to inform the general public especially candidates interested in the Crescent University, Abeokuta (CUAB) admission that the Post UTME / admission screening exercise or the 2017/2018 academic session is on. AVAILABLE UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMMES. Undergraduate Programmes and their respective duration S/N Programmes Duration (years) 1. Computer Science 5 2. Computer Science/Economics 5 3. Computer …

The post Crescent University 2017/2017 UTME Admission Screening Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

