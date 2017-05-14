Cricket Ovals completion excites Onyeama – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cricket Ovals completion excites Onyeama
Vanguard
The immediate past president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Engineer Emeka Onyeama has described the completion of the first phase of the 2 Cricket ovals in Abuja as a dream come true. The world class facilities which is first of its kind in …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!