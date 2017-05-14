Cricket Ovals completion excites Onyeama

The immediate past president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Engineer Emeka Onyeama has described the completion of the first phase of the 2 Cricket ovals in Abuja as a dream come true.

The world class facilities which is first of its kind in Nigeria and the West African sub region which started under the Onyeama-led NCF is located at the Package B of the National Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking on the significance of the first turf wicket in West Africa, Onyeama said the construction of the world class facility is one of the key achievements of his board between 2013 and 2017.

“When we came on board, our focus was how to institutionalize cricket in Nigeria and popularize the game at the grassroots which has never been before.

“These cricket ovals are Nigeria’s ticket to the global cricket community. There are so many gains in this noble venture by the NCF.

“Upon completion of these facilities, the country can now bid for international competitions which will in no small way impact on the overall development of the sport in Nigeria.”

According to him, the federation is happy with the success recorded in starting a sustainable development plan for cricket in Nigeria which was recently acknowledged by the 36 states Directors of Sports.

“Our players will now have direct access to top class facilities to train, play their league games and train for international competitions.”

He used the opportunity to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports under the leadership of Barrister Solomon Dalung for their unwavering support.

The post Cricket Ovals completion excites Onyeama appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

