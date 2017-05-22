Crisis in Delta varsity over closure of staff club

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CRISIS is brewing between the management of Delta State University, Abraka and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over the closure of the university’s senior staff club by mobile police men on the alleged orders of the Vice Chancellor.

The staff club, Vanguard gathered, was closed down after members of the national body of the union and past branch chairmen of ASUU in the university, who were holding meetings were chased out of the premises by armed mobile policemen.

According to a dependable source, the meeting was convened by some past chairmen of the institution’s branch of the union to resolve the lingering crisis rocking it.

The development caused pandemonium on campus 1 of the university as its main gate was locked while security personnel drafted to the area embarked on a stop and search exercise.

Speaking on the development, pioneer chairman of DELSU ASUU, Prof Patrick Muoboghare said that the meeting was about to commence when the school’s security officers led by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, stormed the venue in a bus allegedly with a directive from the Vice Chancellor of the university, to seal off the club, saying that the meeting should not hold.

Muoboghare, a former Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education in the state, said that the directive was resisted by the union’s members, adding that the security officers left and later returned with three Hilux pick-ups loaded with mobile policemen.

Saying that the police officers chased them out and locked up the club, he alleged that the action of the security operatives was an indication that the Chairman of the branch and the VC were in the same ship on the matter.

Speaking further, he said, “I want to sincerely apologise to the National leadership of the union for this embarrassment and state unequivocally that it is not in our character.”

Contacted, branch chairman of union, Prof Abel Diakparomre said he was not party to the closure of the club, adding that those managing the club were not answerable to him.

Effort to reach the VC for comments on the development, proved abortive at press time.

