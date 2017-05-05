Crisis looms as NASS management threatens to pay salaries of legislative aides to Senators, Reps

Fresh crisis is rocking National Assembly over the proposed move by the Management to pay salaries of all the Legislative Aides to the accounts of Senators and members of the House of Representatives, BusinessDay gathered on Thursday.

Apart from the key principal officers of both chambers, each of the Senators and members of the House of Representatives is entitled to five Legislative Aides.

The Clerk of National Assembly (CNA), Sani Omolori and Mahmud Abubakar in a 3-page memo with Ref. No. NASS/CNA/46/Vol. 1/257 dated 3rd May, 2017 threatened to Carrie out the exercise, if the Legislative Aides continue their unruly behaviour.

Omolori-led management had accepted the seven recommendations of the ‘Committee on Legislative Aides’ Forum (NASSLAF) crisis’ which proposed the suspension of NASSLAF activities pending the election of new executive.

“Furthermore, management, extremely disturbed by the series or misbehaviour and conducts attributed to some of he Legislative Aides that offend the rules of the Service, resolved that:

“The overall mode of operation of the Legislative Aides Forum be reviewed with a view to making the sides answerable and liable to their principals in all aspects.

“SCA to prepare an updated nominal roll of the Aides reflecting their principals.

“The DCNA, SLS, SFA and SCA shall read the Riot Act to the Aides warning them that at the slightest untoward behaviour from them, their salaries will be turned over to their principals on whose pleasure they hold their appointments, for onward disbursements to them,” the memo read.

The management also approved the recommendation of the committee that “any legislative aide in custody of NASSLAF property shall hand over such property to the office of the CNA pending the election of the new executive.

“The NASSLAF executive of the 7th Assembly shall submit all the properties of the Forum to the office of the CNA immediately.

“The account of NASSLAF with Heritage Bank shall be frozen until the election of a new NASSLAF executive.

“The Legislative Aides are advised to settle their differences and conduct fresh elections into the NASSLAF executive committee for the 8th Assembly within three months from the release of this paper.

“Management will liaise with the committee on zonal chairmen on all matters concerning the activities of Legislative Aides during the suspension of the activities of NASSLAF.

“Darlington Udeh shall be directed to apologise in writing to Mr. C. I. Osman,” the memo read.

It could be recalled that the Legislative Aides since the sixth Assembly have been protesting over unpaid severance allowances.

The post Crisis looms as NASS management threatens to pay salaries of legislative aides to Senators, Reps appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

