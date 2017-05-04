Cristiano Ronaldo becomes First Athlete to hit 100 Million Instagram Followers
Cristiano Ronaldo has set a landmark online by becoming the first sports star to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. The Portugal captain was Real Madrid‘s hero on Tuesday night as his hat-trick saw off rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. He is only trailing pop stars Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce who […]
