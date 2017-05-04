Cristiano Ronaldo becomes First Athlete to hit 100 Million Instagram Followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a landmark online by becoming the first sports star to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. The Portugal captain was Real Madrid‘s hero on Tuesday night as his hat-trick saw off rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. He is only trailing pop stars Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce who […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

