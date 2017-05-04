Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Yet Another Record

Former Manchester United player and Real Madrid’s star, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record to become the first man to reach a total of 100 million followers on Instagram. The Real Madrid footballer became the first sports star, footballer and man to reach the social media milestone. The footballer reached the milestone in the…

The post Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Yet Another Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

