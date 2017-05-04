Manchester United chief Ed Woodward hellbent on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Manchester United chief Ed Woodward hellbent on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid
Express.co.uk
MANCHESTER UNITED chief Ed Woodward has reportedly become "consumed" by the prospect of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. By Jack Otway. PUBLISHED: PUBLISHED: 06:50, Fri, May 5, 2017 …
James Lawton: Ronaldo is great, but he's not the greatest
Manchester United Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo Dream, Ryan Sessegnon Rumours
Cristiano Ronaldo surges to stunning Instagram mark
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!