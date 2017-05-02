Cristiano Ronaldo Wins European Derby For Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored three brilliant goals on Tuesday night as Real Madrid beat Atletico in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and put Real firmly on course to defend their title in the…
