C/River Workers’ Receive May Salaries

The Cross River State government, yesterday ordered the payment of May 2017 salaries to her workers.

And, while the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration was ongoing at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Monday, some of the state workers were sighted in very long queues scrambling to withdraw money from the few serviceable Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Calabar, even as most of the ATMs’ failed to dispense cash.

Some of those on the queues attributed the unusual crowd to the sudden payment of May 2017 salary to civil servants by the state government on the eve of the workers day celebration, while others said it was due to network failure.

Most of the state workers received their May 2017 salaries alert on April 30, as directed by Governor Ben Ayade, to enable them celebrate the 2017 Workers Day, it was gathered.

However, some of the workers, who were visibly elated over the development, were unable to withdraw cash at most ATMs galleries in the metropolis.

“Temporarily out of service”, was the common message gotten from virtually all the ATMs situated in front of commercial banks along the ever busy Calabar and Ndidem Usang Iso roads, in the Calabar metropolis.

Some of the workers met on the queues expressed their frustration over the development, insinuating that most of the banks might have run out of cash to meet the high demand of their customers.

According to one of them, who simply identified himself as Bassey, since he received alert for his May 2017 salary on Sunday evening, he had not been able to withdraw any cash through all the ATMs he visited.

While expressing his frustration, Bassey said the development might not be unconnected to the surge on the ATMs following the sudden payment of May salaries to public servants in the state.

He alleged that most of the ATMs might have ran out of cash and

wondered why the affected banks, except GTB and Diamond, refused to load the ATMs in anticipation of their customers possible patronage during the public holiday.

“This is very sad. I have been here since 7am, for the second time, and I have not been able to withdraw any cash. I first came last night after the salary alert I received, but I was unable to withdraw anything.

“It is painful that virtually all the banks refused to stock enough cash in their ATMs’ in view of the payment of salaries yesterday and the public holiday, on Monday,” he said.

