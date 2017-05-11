Cross River Parents Sell Daughter To Pay Rent, Start Up Business – Nigerian Bulletin
Cross River Parents Sell Daughter To Pay Rent, Start Up Business
A couple in Cross River state have been arrested for for allegedly selling their six-year old daughter for N400,000. naira.jpg. Cross River state Commissioner for Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said the suspects were arrested on April 26 following a tip off …
