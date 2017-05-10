Cross River people ready to defect to APC – Senator Enoh

Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial district, John Owan Enoh has disclosed that several residents of Cross River State would defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) any time soon. Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance who announced his defection and was formally received by his APC colleagues on Tuesday, […]

