Cross River senator, Enoh, dumps PDP for APC

John Enoh, senator representing Cross River central, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enoh is chairman of the senate committee on finance.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Tuesday, Enoh said he had registered as a member of the APC in his ward.

At this point, the chamber became rowdy as APC senators got up to welcome Enoh to the party.

Commenting on the development, senate president, Bukola Saraki, wished him well on his sojourn in the APC.

“I wish him fruitful service to his people on the platform he has chosen,” Saraki said.

