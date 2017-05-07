Cross River to sue FG for N3 trillion over Bakassi – Guardian (blog)
Cross River to sue FG for N3 trillion over Bakassi
Peeved by the lack-lustre handling of the resettlement of the Bakassi people years after the October 10, 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, which ceded the oil-rich peninsula to Cameroon, the Cross River State government is readying a …
