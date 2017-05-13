Cross River University Of Technology Gets NUC Accreditation For Her Architecture & Wood Products Eng.

This is to inform the general public especially students in the Architecture and wood products Engineering department of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) that their department has been accredited by the National University Commission. This is according to a statement credited to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh. The VC, who …

The post Cross River University Of Technology Gets NUC Accreditation For Her Architecture & Wood Products Eng. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

