Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross River workers kick as Ben Ayade pays May salaries on Worker’s Day – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Cross River workers kick as Ben Ayade pays May salaries on Worker's Day
NAIJ.COM
Despite that some state governors are facing difficulty to pay their workers' salaries, the Cross River State government has paid its workers their May salaries to mark Workers' Day. The Punch reports that Governor Ben Ayade, had on April 30 ordered
May Day: Cross River Workers Decry Early Payment of SalariesCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.