Cross River’s first private university opens

FIRST private university in Cross River State — Arthur Jarvis University — was on Saturday inaugurated with the matriculation of 100 students, the News Agency of Nigeria reported. The university, located at Akpabuyo Local Government Area, has two faculties — Basic and Applied Sciences and Social Management Sciences. The Head of Civil Service of the […]

