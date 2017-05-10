Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cross River’s first private university opens

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

FIRST private university in Cross River State — Arthur Jarvis University — was on Saturday inaugurated with the matriculation of 100 students, the News Agency of Nigeria reported. The university, located at Akpabuyo Local Government Area, has two faculties — Basic and Applied Sciences and Social Management Sciences. The Head of Civil Service of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.