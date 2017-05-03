Crowd to probe Buffett for five hours

New York – As the U.S adapts to Donald Trump’s presidency, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders will gather in Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend to seek reassurance from Warren Buffett.

The weekend known as “Woodstock for Capitalists” is unique in corporate America.

It is a celebration of the billionaire’s image and success at a conglomerate which businesses range from Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, See’s candies to Ginsu knives.

Buffett, 86, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 93, will answer five hours of questions at Saturday’s annual meeting.

Many say it reinforces their views about investing.

“Watching someone like (Buffett) with strong command on details of the economy and Berkshire’s operations is very impressive.

“But you are not going to learn a lot about Berkshire Hathaway, the company, ” said Meyer Shields, a Keefe, Bruyette and Woods analyst.

Last year’s attendance fell to about 37,000 from more than 40,000 a year earlier.

However, there were also 1.1 million real-time sign-ons to Yahoo Finance, which webcast the meeting for the first time.

It will do so again in English and Mandarin.

