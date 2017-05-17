Crystal Palace Begin Contract Negotiations With Wilfried Zaha Over New Contract

Wilfried Zaha have today begun negotiations with Crystal Palace over a new contract.

Wilfried Zaha has scored seven Premier League goals this season and played a major role in ensuring Crystal Palace preserved their top flight status this term.

He has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent transfer windows. He was linked with a move to White Hart Lane again in January but has been a key player for Allardyce in the second half of the season.

The 24-year-old started his career at Palace but sealed a £15m move to Manchester United in 2013.

However, he made just four appearances for the Old Trafford side before spending time on loan at Cardiff and then back at the Eagles.

Zaha signed a five-and-a-half year contract in January 2015 when he re-joined Palace on a permanent deal from United.

