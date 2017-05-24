Crystal Palace Join List Of Clubs Interested In Marco Silva

Watford and Crystal Palace are amongst four Premier League clubs who are on standby today waiting to hear if Marco Silva is to leave Hull City.

Marco Silva has returned from trips to Portugal and Switzerland to discuss his future with Hull chairman Ehab Allam in the next few hours. Porto,who parted company with manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, are also interested in the Hull head coach.

Palace joined the list of the Premier League’s manager-less clubs yesterday and chairman Steve Parish is known to be a big fan of Silva and the type of football he has played on Humberside.

Silva has a release clause in his contract which would allow him to leave Hull following their relegation from the Premier League.

