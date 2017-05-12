CSEAN, Panda to offer solutions on newgen cyber threats

Panda Security in partnership with the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has disclosed plans to offer solutions to emerging cyber threats in the country.

Jeremy Matthews, Regional Manager of Panda Security, said African organizations and governments are no longer immune to efforts of today’s cyber-criminals.

Speaking ahead of the Cyber Secure Nigeria 2017 conference, scheduled to hold from May 16 -18, he stated that the meeting was designed to prepare participants on ways to defend their networks and operations against the growing sophistication of cyber-attacks. The event is themed “Building Resilient Cyber defence”.

“We are proud to announce our participation in this event, it is a great initiative by CSEAN that sheds light on the cyber-security environment and what organizations can do to combat the advanced threats we see today,” Mathews stated.

In a joint statement issued with the CSEAN President, Remi Afon in Abuja, business leaders and IT professionals need to ensure they are making informed decisions about their cyber-security.

According to him, the drive for profitable attacks by cyber-criminals saw the number and severity of attacks increasing rapidly each quarter for the last few years.

“In the light of these changes, it is imperative that industry stakeholders collaborate and share their knowledge of products and best practices,” he stated.

He assured that Panda will provide insights into its new generation technology relating to EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) and SIEM (Security Incident and Event Management).

The statement reads: “This, changes the model from traditional AV of the past to one based on prevention, detection and response technology. A paradigm that Panda Security has implemented through their Adaptive Defence 360 (AD360) solution.”“Adaptive Defense 360 is the first offering to combine EPP (Endpoint Protection) and EDR capabilities into a single solution.

By leveraging EDR technology, AD360 accurately classified all running programs, only allowing legitimate programs to run. Closing the cycle of adaptive malware protection by including automated prevention, detection, forensics and remediation into a holistic solution.”

