CSO Group Blames Ortom Over Suswam’s Continued Detention

The Coalition of Civil Society Group (CCSG) has blame Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom over the complicit role he is playing in ensuring the continuous incarceration of former Governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

Addressing the press yesterday in Abuja, the secretary general of the Coalition, Comrade Abubaka Ibrahim, said Ortom renegade his primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens, he focused fighting his predecessor.

He said despite the achievement of the current administration in it corruption fight, this could easily be eroded or made inconsequential if respect for the rule of law, which is the focal point of any constitutional democracy is constantly and deliberately not upheld by relevant agencies of Government.

He said: “The obvious fact that scores of Benue State indigenes have been killed, maimed and displaced from their ancestral homes since the emergence of Ortom as governor is a testimony of his incapacity and lack of will to carryout the most important responsibility of any government to her citizens and now hiding under the guise of a single individual as a security threat is not only preposterous but also a brazen display of gross incompetence.”

He therefore called the attention of relevant stakeholders, members of the international community and the generality of Nigerians to the continuous incarceration of Suswam saying this act did not only violates his fundamental human rights but shows how much lips service Nigeria pay to the concept of the rule of law.

“While we do not celebrate crime in any guise, the flagrant disregard for extant laws in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of perceived lawbreakers will only lead to a circle of lawlessness capable of throwing the nation into a state of anarchy. If anybody is arrested for breaking the law of the land, such individual rather than being incarcerated perpetually should be tried in accordance with existing laws and the court rather than the investigating agency should be left with the sole prerogative of ascertaining whether such individual is guilty or not,” he said.

It therefore called for the unconditional release of Suswam from the custody of the DSS.

Saying: “The DSS should disregard the malicious and selfish claim of the Governor that Gabriel Suswam is a security threat as the only security threat in Benue State is Governor Ortom himself due to his inability to provide good governance and quality leadership for the good people of State.

“That the Governor of Benue State should rather than continue in his cluelessness learn the act of protecting lives and property from Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and the act of development from Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State,” he said.

It also urged all security agencies to as a matter of urgent national importance imbibe the culture of constantly respecting and upholding the rule of law.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

