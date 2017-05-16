CSO: Group Distribute Free Food And Clothes To Less Privilege Nigerians
A non-profit humanitarian organization, Voice of Divine Truth
International Outreach, aka Voice of Change Network, the convener of
Project-Help-a-Child Global Campaign has showered love on less
privilege Nigerians by distributing free food and clothing items to them
in Ikeja- Lagos, The free Food/Cloth bank, which is a pet project of the
organization,
is aimed at creating social advocacy on the need for individuals to show
love and
care for one another especially the needy.
Speaking during the event which held at Saint Leo Catholic Church,
Ikeja, The International Coordinator of the group, Mr. Azemobor Gregory
said “This initiative was birthed out of the need for us to show love
and care towards the needy amongst us. We receive donations of clothing
and food items from generous individuals and public-spirited corporate
organizations. Items received are then distributed FREE to the less
privilege in the society- Indigent kids, destitute, widows, beggars, the
disable, street children, the elderly etc.
The major goal of this exercise is to spearhead a social advocacy that
will inspire individuals
and the society to develop a culture of love and care for one another
especially the poor amongst us.
Speaking further, Azemobor admonished individuals to cultivate
charitable lifestyle as the key to a life of fulfillment, “ let me use
this opportunity to encourage each and every one of us to develop a
lifestyle of giving as this is the essence of our lives. Somebody says
you make a living by what you get while you make a life by what you
give. This fundamental principle of life ought to guide our daily
relationship with one another. We should play down on materialism and
primitive accumulation. Let us endeavor to serve others as this is the
core purpose of our existence”
“The bigger vision of this project is to build a Charity Warehouse to
receive food and cloth donations from generous individuals and corporate
organizations. Such items donated will be distributed free to the poor.
Our target is to feed 20,000 hungry people on daily basis. People can
also walk into the Charity Warehouse and receive free clothing on daily
basis”
“Let me specially appeal to corporate organization to support this
project, especially those manufacturing food items. This is a
sponsorship that impacts directly on the welfare of the poor. Let us do
this together. Individuals are also urged to support the project by
donating food and clothing items” Azemobor added
