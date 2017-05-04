Pages Navigation Menu

CSO oppose Kayihura’s re-appointment as IGP – New Vision

Posted on May 4, 2017


New Vision

CSO oppose Kayihura's re-appointment as IGP
New Vision
The group led by the city Lawyer Andrew Karamagi said Kayihura's 10 year tenure in office has been tainted by incessant incidents of human rights violations, police brutality and partisan policing. Kale 703×422. President Museveni recently reappointed
