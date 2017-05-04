CSO oppose Kayihura’s re-appointment as IGP – New Vision
New Vision
CSO oppose Kayihura's re-appointment as IGP
The group led by the city Lawyer Andrew Karamagi said Kayihura's 10 year tenure in office has been tainted by incessant incidents of human rights violations, police brutality and partisan policing. Kale 703×422. President Museveni recently reappointed …
Uganda: 'Not Kayihura Again' Opposition Attacks Museveni Over IGP Reappointment
