CSR: FCMB offers free tests, eye surgeries to Nigerians

FIRST City Monument Bank, FCMB in its corporate social responsibility drive has sponsored free eye screening and cataract surgery in a programme tagged, ‘Priceless Gift of Sight’ in Kebbi, Cross Rivers and Imo states.

The programme involves eye screening tests, full ophthalmic medical examination, eye surgeries, provision of free medication, eye glasses and counselling for those suffering from cataract, an eye defect that could lead to blindness if not promptly treated. This marks the eight consecutive year the Bank is organising this intervention programme in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF), a Nigerian-Indian non-profit organisation. Thousands of people across Nigeria have so far benefited from the exercise since it commenced in 2009.

This year, the Bank sponsored 500 eye surgeries in Kebbi, Cross Rivers and Imo states, while thousand others underwent the screening for cataract during the programme.

Speaking on the involvement of FCMB, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the Bank, Mr. Diran Olojo, said, “the importance of sight to the well-being of an individual and the nation cannot be over-emphasised. We are proud to sustain the sponsorship of this initiative with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation because it has continued to positively touch and transform the lives of thousands of people, homes, businesses and indeed, the society. We believe that all communities in which we operate should benefit from our presence by contributing to their sustainable development. Our commitment to providing help and meeting the needs of some people in the society has continued to model our approach to how we operate as a business”.

He pointed out that cataract has become a global problem that affects mostly the aged, but recent discoveries have shown that it is beginning to also affect the younger ones.

Mr. Olojo pointed out that this has negative implications for the socio-economic development of the country, especially in the areas of manpower development and poverty alleviation. We plan to extend the programme to more communities and other states soon”, the FCMB spokesman added.

The post CSR: FCMB offers free tests, eye surgeries to Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

