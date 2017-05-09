CSR: NDA donates Economic Trees, N.5m To Kaduna Community

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,Kaduna

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has donated economic trees and the sum of five hundred thousand naira for primary school renovation to Mahuta community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Flagging off the planting of the economic trees and cash donation yesterday , the NDA Commandant, Major General Mohammed T. Ibrahim also informed the host community that candidates seeking admission into the NDA don’t need to know any big man to be enlisted if he or she possess all. The requirements.

He said all a candidate needs, is sound education, courage and physical fitness, not a note from any influential person.

General Ibrahim stated this at Mahuta, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis on Tuesday while flagging-off planting of economic trees the academy donated to the community.

The Commandant who equally reacted to the community leadership seeking his assistance in enlistment of their youths into the military, said categorically that no one can help a candidate into the military except such candidates performance and qualification.

According to the Commandant, “you don’t need to know any big man to join the military. Once you study hard, you are courageous and determined, just apply and once you pass the examination you will be admitted into the NDA.

“NDA is a specialised institution where you don’t pay tuition fee or anything. In fact, we pay you while we are training you. It would interest you to know that, cadets even train their siblings from the allowances we give them in the academy”, he said.

Speaking on the NDA’s outreach to the community, Major General Ibrahim said the cash donation and the economic trees were parts of the academy’s civil-military relations effort.

He said, the military was not competing with the government, but it has resolved to assist the government in the development of its host communities.

The Commandant however urged the community to follow-up the exercise by planting more trees, just as he asked them remain united for the community’s peace and progress.

Earlier, the Village Head of Mahuta, Mohammed Khamis Mohammed commended the Commandant and the NDA for the gesture and promised to reciprocate by living peacefully with their neighbouring communities and ensuring an enabling environment for the institution to strive.