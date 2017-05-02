Cultists kill 4 in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Residents of some communities in Rivers State are living in fear as cultists, on Sunday, killed no fewer than four people during fresh cult clashes in Omudioga in Emohua Local Government Area; Omademe in Ikwerre and Ozuoba community in Obio/Akpor council.

The cultists killed one Nna Assor and chopped off his head in Omudioga community, following earlier invasion of the community by Deygbam cult members, last week Wednesday.

The Omudioga Youth President, Mr. Chinyere Amadi, disclosed that Assor was killed and beheaded by suspected members of the rival Iceland cultists and that residents of the community are now living in fear.

In a related development, cultists Sunday night killed one Anele Ikezam and burnt down several houses in Ozuoba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Similarly, two people, yet to be identified, have been murdered in cult-related violence in Omademe community between Icelanders and rival Deygbam cult gangs.

A source, simply identified as Chuks, alleged that trouble started when members of the two cult groups engaged in an argument over which group is leading in the clashes in neighbouring Omudioga community.

In a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, the member representing Ikwerre constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Azubuike Wanjoku, condemned the resurgence of cult war in communities of the state.

Wanjoku called on security operatives to redouble efforts to tackle the rising cult-related activities in the state despite the state government amnesty programme.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incidents, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, had visited some of the communities.

Omoni said: “We are aware of the incidents. Apart from that of Omademe. The CP has visited Omudioga. I can confirm that adequate deployment of our men has been made.”

“One unit of Mopol, two vans of anti-kidnapping unit and Special Anti-Robbery Squad are there, complemented by the Divisional Police Headquarters in that area. The Ozuoba issue has been taken care of.”

The post Cultists kill 4 in Rivers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

