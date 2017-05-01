Cultists kill youth leader in Rivers State

Suspected Cultists have killed the former youth leader in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers,Isaac Obe, and another person have been killed gunmen suspected to be cultists, who stormed Alode community and unleashed mayhem. According to reports, It was gathered that the incident, which happened at about 7pm on Saturday, made Alode youths to …

