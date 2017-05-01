Pages Navigation Menu

Curb menace of Fulani herdsmen, Okowa urges FG – Vanguard

Curb menace of Fulani herdsmen, Okowa urges FG
ASABA—Governor Okowa of Delta State has called on the Federal Government to do something urgent to address the menace of Funali herdsmen in the country. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.
Reprisal attacks loom over herdsmen's killings in DeltaGuardian (blog)

