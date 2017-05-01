Curb menace of Fulani herdsmen, Okowa urges FG

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

ASABA—Governor Okowa of Delta State has called on the Federal Government to do something urgent to address the menace of Funali herdsmen in the country.

He made the call, weekend, during the 25th coronation anniversary and 64th birthday of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Oharisi III.

The grand finale of the coronation and birthday anniversary which was rounded off with an inter-denominational church service at Ughelli township stadium, attracted traditional rulers, top government functionaries and people from all walks of life.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Okowa told the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, introduce policies to curb the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

Noting that the menace of Fulani herdsmen was not restricted to the state, Okowa said, “Fulani herdsmen’s menace is a national challenge. It has become something that is affecting all the states in the federation.

“The Federal Government should have a policy direction for us to live in peace with the Fulani herdsmen. I do hope that there will be a policy direction to reduce the clashes. I appeal to our people to continue with the peaceful engagement process while we continue to pressurise the Federal Government to have a policy direction on the issue.”

The governor, however, commended traditional rulers for ensuring peace in their respective kingdoms.

