Curious About How Holy Milk Works? Read “Holy Sex: A Church Erotica” #LiterallyWhatsHot

Mystical Tour guide: Welcome to Nigeria. The 1st most religious country in the world. 990th most Christ-like country. Here, take a left to see where people worship their pastors instead of God. Further down, past the waterfall, you’ll find a zoo where people are chained by religious doctrine. Do not hesitate to throw iron bars […]

The post Curious About How Holy Milk Works? Read “Holy Sex: A Church Erotica” #LiterallyWhatsHot appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

