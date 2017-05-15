Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curse those looting Nigeria’s money three times daily – MURIC begs Nigerians

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, on Monday urged Nigerians to curse those looting Nigeria’s treasury three times daily. MURIC, in a statement by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, likened looters to elephants while the Federal Government are ants and as such unemployed youths should rain curses on ” their oppressors.” The group urged the All Progressives […]

Curse those looting Nigeria’s money three times daily – MURIC begs Nigerians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.