Curse those looting Nigeria’s money three times daily – MURIC begs Nigerians

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, on Monday urged Nigerians to curse those looting Nigeria’s treasury three times daily. MURIC, in a statement by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, likened looters to elephants while the Federal Government are ants and as such unemployed youths should rain curses on ” their oppressors.” The group urged the All Progressives […]

