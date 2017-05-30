Curtain falls on GTBank Lagos Principals Cup

The final of the 8th GTBank-Lagos Principals Cup, comes up today at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Today’s showpiece final is the official football event to commemorate Lagos @ 50 – the Golden Jubilee celebration of the creation of Lagos State.

The curtain raiser for the day will be the female final which pitches 2014 winners, Government Senior College, Agege against the come-back queens of Season 8, Isale Eko Grammar School, Lagos Island who came from behind twice to secure victories in the quarter and semi-final stages. In the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School will take on Ikotun Senior High School, Ikotun who booked their final ticket with an edge-of-the-seat penalty shootout victory. The match is bound to produce a historic moment for one of the schools as both jostle to win the trophy for the first time ever.

The competition has, over the years, produced exceptional players both at country and club levels, such as Steven Odey, the current leading goal scorer in the Nigerian Professional Football League, who was discovered in the 2012 edition of the tournament where he emerged the Season’s most valuable player and captained his former school, Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege to victory.

Commenting on the Finals the 2017 GTBank Lagos State Principals Cup, Segun Agbaje, the MD/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, stated that; “We are delighted to see schools aiming for their first ever trophies in this competition; it emphasizes the growing stature of the GTBank-Lagos State Principals Cup as a platform for the cultivation of dreams through hard work and discipline.” He further stated that “When these young talents go on to accomplish many great goals in their lives, they will look back on this competition as the time when they first gained the courage to dare, and built the will to win.”

Guaranty Trust Bank plc is a foremost Nigerian financial institution that has maintained a defined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy since its inception in 1990. The Bank actively supports in-classroom and out-of-classroom educational programmes, infrastructure development, students’ scholarship and teachers training across Africa.

