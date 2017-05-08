Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Custodian & Allied shareholders get 25k total dividend payment – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Custodian & Allied shareholders get 25k total dividend payment
Vanguard
SHAREHOLDERS of Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc are to get a final dividend of 18 kobo per share after an interim dividend payment of seven kobo per share in September last year. Accordingly, shareholders will receive a total dividend payment of 25 …
Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016Daily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.