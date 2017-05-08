Custodian & Allied shareholders get 25k total dividend payment – Vanguard
Custodian & Allied shareholders get 25k total dividend payment
SHAREHOLDERS of Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc are to get a final dividend of 18 kobo per share after an interim dividend payment of seven kobo per share in September last year. Accordingly, shareholders will receive a total dividend payment of 25 …
Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016
