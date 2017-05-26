‘Customs, Govt Agencies Must Collaborate to Achieve Fiscal Policies’

Eromosele Abiodun

The Customs Area Controller of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Emmanuel Edede has called on all stakeholders at the International Airport to cooperate with officers and men of the NCS in order to achieve the fiscal/economic policies of the federal government.

Speaking during courtesy visit to heads of federal government agencies at the international airport, the CAC said his visit was meant to seek their cooperation and understanding so that Customs could effectively carry out its duties at the airport while also giving their support to other agencies to succeed.

Edede said no agency of government can achieve anything by working alone, appealing to all agencies to support his command especially in the area of revenue collection and suppression of smuggling.

Specifically, the Comptroller noted that all federal government’s agencies have their mandates to implement.

To achieve this, he stressed that all agencies of government need to collaborate by sharing timely intelligence that could assist all agencies in carrying out their duties.

In his words: “In Adamawa where I am coming from, the military and Para-military agencies had a good inter-agency relationship. Intelligence was promptly shared-especially as regards smuggling and Boko Haram. This to a large extent helped to improve revenue and reduced smuggling significantly.

The Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Security Agencies, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), The Police, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were the agencies the CAC visited.

All the agencies pledged their support and cooperation to Customs. Head of the NIS at the airport, Comptroller Usman said Immigration and Customs have a long history of mutual cooperation which he promised to sustain and improve on.

He assured the CAC that officers of the NIS would accord customs all necessary support in the discharge of their duties.

Airport Commandant of the Nigeria Air Force, Directors of the DSS and SSS and Manager of the Airport all pledged to accord Customs the necessary support in their duties.

Also, the CAC had met with the Executives of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and National Associations of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and their members, in an interactive session.

The customs agents also pledged to work with the Controller in order to ensure trade facilitation at the MM Command.

The CAC assured them of his open door policy and told them to feel free to resolve issues/complaints.

Edede insisted, however, that they must obey the rules and regulations, do honest declarations and avoid cutting corners if they want to enjoy Customs’ support that comes with proven integrity.

Members of the United States Consulate in Lagos had recently visited the Area Controller to congratulate him on his new assignment and extended hands of friendship while also soliciting the CAC’s support in the clearance of their Diplomatic Cargoes from the Airport on time.

Edede assured all stakeholders that as long as they met all requirements by making honest declarations and paying appropriate duty on their cargoes, there shall be no delays in cargo clearance at the Airport.

“We have a clear mandate on revenue which we shall not compromise. As long as the right thing is done, I can assure you that no officer will delay your cargo,” he said.

