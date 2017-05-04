Customs has lost revenues more than oil industry – Senator Hope Uzodinma

Senate Committee Chairman on Customs and Excise duties, Hope Uzodinma, Thursday informed the Senate that its investigation has discovered revenue loss of over N30 trillion in the last eleven years. Speaking through order 42 and 53, he explained that the Committee which was set up to examine operations of Customs to identify revenue leakages was […]

Customs has lost revenues more than oil industry – Senator Hope Uzodinma

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

