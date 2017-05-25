Customs impounds 853 bags of rice in Oyo

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Command Area Comptroller, CAC, Udo-Aka Emmanuel of the Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has paraded a truck and six mazda buses loaded with smuggled rice and kegs of foreign vegetable oil along Iseyin-Oyo Road and other border points in Oyo State. Udo-Aka who supervised the counting of the smuggled items said that a total of 853 bags of 50kg rice and 395 kegs of 25litres vegetable oil valued at hundreds of millions naira were seized during two different operations. Udo-Aka said that while the duty paid value, DPV, on the rice is N14, 603,306, the DPV on the vegetable oil is N3, 076,159 stressing that the federal government ban on rice is still valid.

