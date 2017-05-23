Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATED: Customs intercepts another container-load of arms in Lagos port (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

UPDATED: Customs intercepts another container-load of arms in Lagos port (photos)
NAIJ.COM
A container load of arms has been intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service at the Tin Can Island in Lagos, Premium Times reports. NAIJ.com gathered that the container was discovered at the ports and cargo terminal of the port. READ ALSO: Buhari
Again, Customs discover container load of 440 pump-action guns in Lagos + PHOTOSNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
UPDATED: Another container load of arms intercepted in LagosPremium Times
Customs: Seized cargo contained 440 arms… it was imported from TurkeyTheCable
CHANNELS TELEVISION –The Olisa Blogazine –SaharaReporters.com –NAIJA NEWS
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.