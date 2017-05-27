Customs intercepts N11.6million petroleum product from creeks – Nigeria Today
|
Customs intercepts N11.6million petroleum product from creeks
Nigeria Today
The Western Marine Command, WMC, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, was a beehive of activities last week as the unit located near the waterways at Apapa, intercepted 66 jerry-cans of petroleum products smuggled through the creeks. The Command …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!