Customs intercepts N11.6million petroleum product from creeks

By Udeme Clement

The Western Marine Command, WMC, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, was a beehive of activities last week as the unit located near the waterways at Apapa, intercepted 66 jerry-cans of petroleum products smuggled through the creeks. The Command also recorded massive seizures of foreign rice brought into the country through the waterways.

The new Customs Area Controller, CAC, of WMC, Comptroller Sarkin-Kebbi Mustapha, said the items were estimated at the duty paid value of N11.6million, stressing that they have expanded their operations to the creeks, in order to curb nefarious activities of economic saboteurs.

He said, “The feat achieved within the first 30days under my watch as the CAC did not come without challenges, which the management is doing its best to address. The media should partner with the Command to showcase the negative activities of smugglers, so as to safeguard our economy and the country from nefarious activities of organised- crime syndicate.”

