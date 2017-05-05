Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Customs lost N30trn to round-tripping in 11 yrs’

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Customs, Tariff and Excise, Senator Hope Uzodinma, declared yesterday that investigations carried out by his committee has revealed revenue loss of over N30 trillion in the last eleven years.

File Photo: Senior Customs officers

Speaking through order 42 and 53 on the floor of the Senate, Senator Uzodinma explained that the committee, which was set up to examine operations of Customs to identify revenue leakages in Customs, however, expressed shock at the manner forex supplied by the Central Bank for importation of goods were round-tripped.

He said:  “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I rise through order 42 and 43 to recall that my Committee which was set up on 15/11/2016 discovered over N30 trillion worth of forex without evidence.”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Uzodinma, who disclosed that Customs officers connived with some Asian companies operating in Nigeria to move imported goods meant for Nigeria to neighbouring country, Benin Republic, said the companies were able to do this by changing dockets of those goods and transport them away in the night.

The post ‘Customs lost N30trn to round-tripping in 11 yrs’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.