‘Customs lost N30trn to round-tripping in 11 yrs’

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Customs, Tariff and Excise, Senator Hope Uzodinma, declared yesterday that investigations carried out by his committee has revealed revenue loss of over N30 trillion in the last eleven years.

Speaking through order 42 and 53 on the floor of the Senate, Senator Uzodinma explained that the committee, which was set up to examine operations of Customs to identify revenue leakages in Customs, however, expressed shock at the manner forex supplied by the Central Bank for importation of goods were round-tripped.

He said: “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I rise through order 42 and 43 to recall that my Committee which was set up on 15/11/2016 discovered over N30 trillion worth of forex without evidence.”

Uzodinma, who disclosed that Customs officers connived with some Asian companies operating in Nigeria to move imported goods meant for Nigeria to neighbouring country, Benin Republic, said the companies were able to do this by changing dockets of those goods and transport them away in the night.

The post ‘Customs lost N30trn to round-tripping in 11 yrs’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

