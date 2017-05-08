Customs officer commits suicide in Abuja

A 44 year old Assistant Superintendent of Customs simply identified as Christian, allegedly committed suicide in Lungu Village, Gwarinpa, Abuja. According to reports, Christian was found dead dangling from a rope in his one room apartment. He reportedly locked himself in the home and killed himself. His reason for committing suicide is yet unknown. Confirming …

The post Customs officer commits suicide in Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

