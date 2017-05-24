Pages Navigation Menu

Customs seizes 853 bags of rice, 395 kegs of 25 liters of vegetable oil in Oyo, Osun States

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command has seized no fewer than 853 bags of 50kg smuggled rice with duty paid value of 14 million, six hundred and three thousands, three sixty naira (N14,603,360). The Command also intercepted another 395 kegs of 25 liters vegetable oil with duty paid value of three million, seven […]

