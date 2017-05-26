Customs seizes 941 bags of foreign rice

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it impounded 941 bags of foreign per boiled rice valued at about N6.8 million. According to the Controller of the command, Sarkin Kebbi at a news conference in Lagos, ”the impounded rice is valued at N6,830,719, a Duty valued N4, 781,503 and …

