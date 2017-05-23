Customs seizes container laden with 440 arms, ammunition in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island command, on Tuesday seized a container-laden with 440 arms and ammunition of various sizes and designs. The zonal commander, Tin can Island command, Monday Abue, while speaking after the exercise, said that the cargo was shipped from Turkey. He disclosed that the consignment was declared as Plaster of […]

Customs seizes container laden with 440 arms, ammunition in Lagos

